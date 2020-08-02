The Niger State Police Command on Sunday said it has begun investigation into mysterious deaths of seven women in a salon in the State.

Seven women were found dead at a salon in Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State on Thursday.

The spokesman for the State Police Command, Abiodun Wasiu said preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased persons passed the night in the salon for hairdressing with an electricity generator.

According to Wasiu, the owner of the salon was said to have brought in the generator set inside the salon, and in the process, the victims suffocated to death after inhaling smoke from the generator.





“On 31/07/2020 at about 0815hrs, information was received that about seven dead bodies of ladies aged between 14-22yrs were discovered at Afresh beauty salon centre along Bawa-Rijau road in Rijau,” the police spokesman told Channels TV on Sunday.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the General Hospital in Tunga Magajia for autopsy while investigation to unravel the cause of the incident is ongoing.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the victims; two married women and five ladies went to the salon in the evening to make their hair in preparation for Sallah.

The remains of the victims are also said to have since been buried according to Islamic rites.