Nigerian video jockey and television presenter, Laura Monyeazo Abebe, known professionally as Moet Abebe, clocked 31 on July 29 2020 and she held a get together with family and friends.

Co worker VJ Adams and Dadaboy Ehiz was in attendance alongside actors Osas Ighodaro, Nancy Isime, Beverly Osu and a host of others.

Abebe became prominent after moving back to Nigeria in pursuit of a career as a TV Presenter.

‘More photos from my birthday dinner…. Thanks to everyone who wished me well and prayed for me 💕💗💕 Will post more photos…. Thanks to those who made my birthday dinner a success and to everyone that attended💖💖..: I felt so loved 💗💕💗

An amazing evening with the most appropriate crowd… my friends/colleagues in the radio, tv and film making industry.. All Kings and Queens in their various fields. Thank you guys for coming and making The goddess a very happy dinner host & birthday girl😊… My event planner @ruthahaiwe of @elvina_r_signature you got exactly everything I wanted and how I wanted it. I’m so grateful… 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾’ she wrote: