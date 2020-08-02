Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, a Nigerian general, and statesman marked the 2020 Eid el-Kabir celebration with his immediate family.

Photos from the celebration were shared by one of his daughters, Rahma Indimi, on her Instagram page.

IBB was captured surrounded by his children and grandchildren as they all smiled into the camera.





Three of his all grown children were in the family photograph with him to mark the year 2020 Sallah day celebration.

Also joining their grandfather in a group photograph are three of his grandchildren who all came to make the celebration memorable for the elder statesman.

However, the 78-year-old former military president has always stated that since the demise of his wife, Maryam Babangida, in 2009, he copes with life by enjoying the company of his children.

“I have very caring and understanding children; they try to fit in where their mother has left,” he had said.