By Our Reporter

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), has warned against the reopening of churches as directed by the Lagos State Government.

During his online sermon on Sunday, he urged Christians not to let any religious leader or government official, to lead them like a sheep to the slaughterhouse.

“I have to appeal to you once again, please keep safe and do your best to stay alive. Do not let anyone, whether religious leader or governmental leader, to drive you like a sheep to the slaughter”, Bakare, whose church used to be known as The Latter Rain Assembly said.





“If they (the government and the disease control authorities) said that the month of August is going to be the peak of the infection, why should they ask people to rush in (re-open the churches) again?

“Please keep safe and do your best to keep alive by keeping all the necessary rules.

“We know that by the grace of God this pandemic like the others before it has an expiry date. It shall not see our end. We shall see its end in the mighty name of Jesus.”

On Saturday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the opening of worship centres from 7 August.

Churches and mosques were shut in late March 2020, to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.