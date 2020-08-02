By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo has reacted to the reopening of churches in Lagos and Ogun States, saying the devil has been put to shame.

Oyedepo, in a sermon on Sunday, said God would make his members laugh in this month of August, saying that “the laughter has begun; the devil is tired, the devil is weary. By next Sunday (9th August), all the churches in Lagos are opened.

“The devil is tired. Why fight a battle you know you can’t win? Can any man win against God? Can any authority win against God? Shame on the devil!





“The Sunday that follows (16th August), Faith Tabernacle opens. To the shame of the devil and his cohorts. Don’t you see the laughter has started? We are laughing at the devil, we are laughing on the devil, we are laughing upon the devil.”

Oyedepo said he knew that there would be victory in any battle that involved God, and that the conclusion was already drawn.

“What has changed? Nothing! But Jesus. The gang up of hell cannot prevail against it. What a joy that nothing has tampered with this joy. Shame on the devil. The revival fire is burning hot, hotter by the day!

“My team saw over 18,000 saved in 2 months. We never saw that before. And I know you saw what you’ve never seen before. Shame on the devil. Thank Jesus for winning the war as He has always done,” he said.

According to him, a great revival had come and the Church of Christ in Nigeria would begin to break forth on the right and on the left.

“Anyone or team that can’t stop the Sun from shining, can’t stop the Church in Nigeria from breaking forth.

Can I tell you, for those who are set for it, get ready,” he stated.