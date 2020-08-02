By Aderemi Bamgbose

Business mogul and politician, Mr Jimoh Ibrahim, has vowed to be strategically involved in the re-election of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

Ibrahim gave the assurance on Sunday at Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area , while playing host to All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Leaders in the state and South-West Zone who sought his support for Akeredolu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ondo State governorship election will hold on Oct. 10.





Ibrahim described Akeredolu as a politician with good pedigree and reputation who had implemented laudable policies and projects, especially in the area of industrialisation and infrastructural development.

He urged the youth leaders to mobilise themselves in a well coordinated manner so as to secure victory for the incumbent governor.

“I admire the governor so much because he meant good for the people of the state through his implementation of laudable policies and projects especially in the area of industrialisation and infrastructural development.

“We need to be strategically engaged to get him re- elected and whatever is possible to support him, I will surely do,” Ibrahim said.

Mr Muyiwa Ogunyemi, the Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Akeredolu on Youths and Students Affairs, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, commended Ibrahim for his accomplishments in business at a tender age.

He also commended him for his support and contributions to the state government, especially the N40 million donation during the peak period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ogunyemi, however, urged him to officially join the APC, saying that his ideas, intellect and vision would be needed for the overall development of the party and state.

Mr Abayomi Adesanya, the Caretaker Chairman of Okitipupa Local Government Area, thanked Ibrahim for his support to the present government even when he had not officially joined the ruling APC in the state.

He also applauded the efforts and initiative he deployed in establishing his University of Fortune aimed at promoting the economy of the southern district and the state at large.

“I believe this university project will improve the economy of the southern district and the state at large when completed,” Adesanya said.

Among other members of the delegation Bolaji Repete and Lawal Kolade, the Deputy National Youth Leader and South-West Youth Leader of APC respectively.

NAN recalls that the 18 local council Chairmen in the state led by Adesanya had visited Ibrahim recently seeking his formal defection to APC and his support for Akeredolu’s re-election.

