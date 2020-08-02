The Ondo State Government has commenced fumigation of its schools across the state in preparation of the partial resumption of schools.

Mr Akin Asaniyan, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, disclosed this on Sunday in Akure.

He said the fumigation of schools would be done in all public and private schools across the state.

Secondary school students in exit classes would resume on Tuesday and would be participating in the 2020 WASSCE, according to the latest directive of the Federal Government.





Asaniyan said the state government had put all necessary measures in place to ensure safety of students and teachers by following all laid down guidelines of the Federal Government.

Mrs Biola Bashoorun, the Managing Director of ZL Global Alliance, whose company was in charge of the fumigation, said her team had fumigated up to 70 percent of schools across the state.

Bashoorun said the processes were carried out in line with the COVID-19 protocols as directed by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

She listed some of the schools fumigated in Akure; Fiwasaye Girls Grammar School, Ejioba High School, Akure High School and Aquinas College among others.

The fumigation team also visited Ondo West Local Government Area where it fumigated more than 20 schools.