By Taiwo Okanlawon

Parents of pupils in private secondary schools in Ogun State are protesting the request of N25,000 coronavirus test fee on each pupil by the government.

This comes ahead of the return to schools by graduating pupils following months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state government had ordered all SS 3 boarding students in the state to take COVID-19 and malaria tests before they will be admitted into their various hostels.





A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs Ronke Soyombo, said the State Ministry of Health had already made provisions for the students to take the tests, as part of the conditions for the re-opening of schools in Ogun.

The government in the statement also asked the parents to take their wards to designated places for the test between Friday and Monday.

But parents expressed disapproval of the government’s request, protesting on Sunday at MTR 250 bed specialist hospital, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the designated place for the pupils in Abeokuta.

Some of the parents told Punch on the condition of anonymity that attempts to get their children tested for free failed as they were asked to pay N25,000 for each child.

They accused the government of insensitivity.