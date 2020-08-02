By Taiwo Okanlawon

A 72-year-old man who was on his way to proper medical check-up had died onboard an Air Peace flight P47182 from Calabar to Abuja yesterday Saturday, August 1.

According to Punch, the deceased who had been ill, was on his way to Abuja for a further medical check-up when he died.

Port health officials at the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport certified him dead upon the plane’s arrival at the airport. They ruled out claims that his death is COVID-19 related.





Air Peace’s spokesman, Stanley Olisa, confirmed the incident to Punch via the telephone.

He said, “Yes, I can confirm it. He was certified fit to fly. He was a 72-year-old man. He was accompanied by his daughter.

“He was given medical clearance. It is not a COVID-19 related case. He was going to Abuja for a check-up. He was on medication. The aircraft was decontaminated immediately.”