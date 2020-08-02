By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Thirty-seven more Coronavirus patients in Lagos’ Isolation Centres have recovered and discharged, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Sunday.

Those discharged include 15 female and 22 male, including six foreign nationals.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the coronavirus patients have been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities to reunite with the society.





The patients are from the Agidingbi, Onikan, Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; Gbagada and LUTH Isolation Centres.

“Today, 37 COVID-19 Lagos patients; 15 female and 22 male, including 6 foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 8 from Agidingbi; 7 from Onikan; 7 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; 1 from Gbagada, 2 from First Cardiology and 12 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery.

“Remember, stopping community spread of COVID-19 begins with you. Maintain physical distancing, practice hand hygiene and mask up,” he said.