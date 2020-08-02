Nigerian actress, film producer, model, and television personality; Yvonne Jegede entered August 2020 with a whole new vibe.
The mum of one, notable for producing 3 is Company, rose to prominence after she made a cameo appearance in the music video African Queen by 2Face Idibia alongside Annie Macaulay.
She shared new photos of herself, rocking a blue dress and penned the note below:
‘Good morning people. I officially welcome everyone to the month of August, my birth month.
This month will bring to us the best of everything we wish/pray/hope for.
#Aug25’
