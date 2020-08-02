How fans voted on the Big Brother Naija show

Fans of the Big Brother Naija show surprised housemates after the names of the least voted housemates popped up for contestants to vote.

Praise especially was in tears after the show because he is the most lively person in the house, yet Kaisha who is perceived as weak got more votes than he did. Northerners are really not joking with their own.

Hopefully, everyone will get to play their games better and focus on winning, with less frivolities. See reactions here.

Vee 2.47%, Tolanibaj 1.84%, Tochi 1,82%, Kaisha 1.63%, TrikyTee 1.6.%, Lilo 1.52%, Eric 1.37%, Praise 1.28%, and Ka3na 1.28%.


Lilo and Ka3na were evicted by housemates finally.