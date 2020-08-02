Fans of the Big Brother Naija show surprised housemates after the names of the least voted housemates popped up for contestants to vote.

Praise especially was in tears after the show because he is the most lively person in the house, yet Kaisha who is perceived as weak got more votes than he did. Northerners are really not joking with their own.

Hopefully, everyone will get to play their games better and focus on winning, with less frivolities. See reactions here.

Vee 2.47%, Tolanibaj 1.84%, Tochi 1,82%, Kaisha 1.63%, TrikyTee 1.6.%, Lilo 1.52%, Eric 1.37%, Praise 1.28%, and Ka3na 1.28%.





Lilo and Ka3na were evicted by housemates finally.

Hello married and dating couple, borrow me your ears: When you in love and acting all clingy, do not ignore your friends and family, cuz they might be the ones to save you at your most powerless moment #BBNaijia2020 Lilo Katrina Kaisha Biggie Bottom 9 GB WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/zDpZVLJbF2 — Areday (@demolo7) August 2, 2020

How did Kaisha survive this?

Abi Buhari dey vote for an laidis? #bbnaijialockdown pic.twitter.com/8oeocwS2aQ — kingoffuckingeverything (@ElvisSark) August 2, 2020

Missed #BBKa3na's chat with @ebuka after she was Evicted? She said she'll only miss two people 👀 in the #BBNaija House. — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) August 2, 2020

Praise is going to calm down now..all the gra gra and mouth wey dey run go reduce this week. Baba don see say even Kaisha get fans pass am..#BBNaijaLockdown #Bbnaija pic.twitter.com/bTY3OM4deW — Chris Ife (@Ife_CIO) August 2, 2020

I’m so sure praise will be very humbled after tonight’s eviction.

Having seen Kaisha Tochi and Laycon that he has been looking down on all these while. #bbnaijialockdown — yk (@yinkus4mii) August 2, 2020

But wait oh, how is Kaisha not in the bottom 4?

Abi Biggie just wan punish “fornicators”?#bbnaijialockdown #BBNaija #BBNaijia2020 pic.twitter.com/mSdV1hAF3w — Marvel William🎠 (@WilliamMarvel) August 2, 2020

Shawty say she no come for the money o, she come for the body o 🎶 😂

Lilo || Katrina || Kaisha || Biggie #BigBrotherNaijaLockdown2020 pic.twitter.com/tBs52F29kb — Quiries (@B_Quiries) August 2, 2020