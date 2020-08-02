Cuppy’s Original Copy

By Taiwo Okanlawon

DJ Cuppy, international DJ and celebrity daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, has released the full tracklist of her star-studded debut album, “Original Copy“.

The music producer whose real name is Florence Otedola made the announcement on her Twitter:


This is coming after dropping a teaser from the album, “Jollof on the Jet” featuring Rema and Rayvanny, and the single now has over 2 million streams across various platforms.

The 12-track album features 14 diverse artists, including the legendary, Grammy award-winning Wyclef Jean, Sir Shina Peters, Seyi Shay, Fireboy DML, Ghanian Superstars- Stonebwoy and Efya, London based musicians Darkoo and Ms Banks, and other amazing artists.

According to Cuppy, she was approached by Sweetest Girl crooner.

 