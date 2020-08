Nigerian Disk Jockey, Dj Barbie comes through with her debut single entitled “Forever” featuring talented singer Harrison Tare Okiri, better known by his stage name Harrysong.

The song was produced by Dalorbeatz and Mixed and Mastered by MixxMonsta.

DJ Barbie is a young and passionate female celebrity Dj, who is creating a niche for herself in the entertainment industry in Nigeria and Africa at large.