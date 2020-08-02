By Kazeem Ugbodaga

For four days running, Nigeria’s Coronavirus infections have nosedived, with a further drop on Sunday to send message of hope that the nation will soon overcome the pandemic.

On Sunday, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, recorded only 304 cases and five deaths, with no state in the country ramping up to 100 cases.

With today’s new infections, Nigeria has 43,841 confirmed cases of the pandemic, with 20,308 patients discharged so far and 888 deaths recorded.





Nigeria’s 304 new cases on Sunday represents a serious drop in infections since the last three weeks.

Last Thursday, the nation recorded 481 cases, which dropped to 462 on Friday and further dropped to 386 on Saturday and now, 304 on Sunday.

However, Lagos came back to the top on Sunday after three consecutive days of playing second fiddle to Abuja, but its infections did not get to 100. The state recorded 81 new cases, while Abuja dropped from 130 cases on Saturday to 39 cases on Sunday.

“The 304 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos (81), FCT (39), Abia (31), Kaduna (24), Rivers (23), Plateau (16), Cross River (13), Ebonyi (12), Ondo (12) Ekiti (11), Edo (11), Benue (10), Nasarawa (10), Ogun (6), Gombe (5).”

How States Stand

