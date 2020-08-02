The price of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency went up to $12,000 for the first time since August 2019.

One bitcoin currently equals N4,278,681.60 (i.e four million, two hundred and seventy-eight thousand, six hundred and eighty-one Naira).

According to the trading data on Sunday, Bitcoin was at $11,918 as at 04:03 GMT but later increased by 5.41 percent.

At the Binance cryptocurrency exchange trading platform, its value was increasing up to $11,980.



