The price of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency went up to $12,000 for the first time since August 2019.
One bitcoin currently equals N4,278,681.60 (i.e four million, two hundred and seventy-eight thousand, six hundred and eighty-one Naira).
According to the trading data on Sunday, Bitcoin was at $11,918 as at 04:03 GMT but later increased by 5.41 percent.
At the Binance cryptocurrency exchange trading platform, its value was increasing up to $11,980.
In the course of Sunday trading, the Bitcoin price reached the $12,000 mark for the first time since 9 August 2019.
