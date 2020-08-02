By Jennifer Okundia

The first eviction on the 2020 Big Brother Naija show just took place with housemates Praise, Ka3na, Lilo and Eric up for possible eviction.

After the housemates voted, Lilo and Ka3na will be going home today. Eric and Lilo were so entangled with each other, they probably forgot the show is a game.

Some fans even speculated the duo might end up giving birth to Small Brother Naija, since they are always cozy and barely related with other contestants.





Ka3na who is separated from her English 64 year old husband, has a daughter. The 26 year old Port Harcourt native was frequently quarrelsome in the house which led to housemates showing her the door. She also recently had sex with Praise who is engaged outside the house to fiancee Wunmi Omoniwa with whom he shares a cute son Jamie.

Boluwatife “Lilo” Aderogba, 23 is a dietitian from Lagos, Nigeria. Her relationship with Eric has been cut short with tonight’s eviction. The former housemate will now be cooling her heels with BBNaija fans watching from home, to see how her love interest will sustain their relationship or latch unto someone else.