Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta, has thanked Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola for his part in moulding him as a manager after the Gunners’ FA Cup final 2-1 win over Chelsea on Saturday.

Arsenal defeated Chelsea at Wembley, thanks to a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Christian Pulisic did score for Frank Lampard’s side.

Arteta was Guardiola’s assistant at Man City for three years, learning from one of the best coaches in world football, before replacing Unai Emery at Arsenal last December.





Speaking after winning his first trophy as Arsenal manager, Arteta was quick to give thanks to Guardiola.

“I miss my family so much they have been all the way with me,” Arteta told BT Sport.

“Thank you, as well. I have to thank Pep in a very big way because I am a manager in a big part to him so I think I have to consider that as well.”