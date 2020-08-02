The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has suspended a key member of the party, Kassim Afegbua for anti-party activities.

He was suspended for a period of one month effective from August 2, 2020.

State Press Secretary. Chris Osa Nehikhare, in a statement on Sunday said Afegbua was found guilty of anti-party activities.

He said the State Chairman of the party, Tony Aziegbemi had also directed the local government chairman of Etsako East to set up a disciplinary committee to investigate the allegations against Afegbua.





Nehikhare said the composition of the disciplinary committee is expected to be announced soon.