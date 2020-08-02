By Taiwo Okanlawon

No fewer than 183 illegal sub-Saharan African migrants have been rescued by the Moroccan Navy off the kingdom’s Mediterranean and Atlantic coasts.

According to the official news agency MAP on Saturday, the migrants, including 12 women and two minors, were intercepted in many operations between July 29 and Aug. 1.

The agency quoted a military source as saying the immigrants were traveling in several small flimsy boats, which were facing trouble in the Strait of Gibraltar that separates the African continent from Europe.





Morocco has become a hub for African migrants, who seek to reach Europe for a better life.