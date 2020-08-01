By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Yoruba movie industry has recorded another death of 2020 as one of its own, Alhaja Musiliat Arikeusola, popular known as Osuntohun died on Friday.

The 67-year-old thespian who became popular playing roles of esoteric being in late Yekinni Ajileye’s Koto Orun reportedly died on Friday morning in her house at Ijetu area, Osogbo, Osun State.

Secretary of Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria in Osun State, Ademola Adedokun, confirmed her demise to newsmen.





Osuntohun, who also played popular roles other Ajileye productions of the ’90s, had struggled with an undisclosed ailment for some years.

According to a statement by Adedokun, the late Osuntohun was described as a “passionate and committed actress who gave her best to the vocation.”

Apart from her appearances in Koto Orun, Aye Akamora, Koto Aye, all produced by late Ajileye, Osuntohun also produced movies like ‘Omi Ipin,’ ‘Imi Esin’ and ‘Ogun Omo Iya le’, which Adedokun said was her last work.