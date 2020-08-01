Nollywood actress and singer-songwriter Angela Okorie has dropped a new song titled ‘Baby Chuchu’ produced by DJ Coublon.

Okorie married her sweetheart Desmond Chukwudi in a beach and in this visual, they also held a white wedding in a church.

The new record talks about how the lovebirds met and later became a couple.





The mom of one, was formerly married before tying the knot with her new hubby who she’s yet to show us his face, as he is always wearing glasses.

Hopefully she reveals his face to the public soon, as her fans can barely wait.