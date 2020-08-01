By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian-American rapper Trilly has inted his fans with a social media post that hes dropping a collaboration with Nigerian Afropop singer Davido.

The “AY Bishhh” crooner continues to rise to occasion in every song released this year, from AY Bishhh his first debut in over a year to I’m Tired featuring American singer-songwriter Jaray and T-Shirt featuring Sada Babe the rappers third single in 6 months.

In June, Trilly released “AY Bishhh” his first single since 2019 which we are told will appear in is upcoming EP, the report is still unconfirmed.





Trilly had talked about his plans to collaborate with several Nigerian musicians, the likes of Davido and Burna Boy in an Interview with Lambo Xtra earlier in the year before the pandemic hit.

“I was planning to work with Davido before now, but I decided to hold due to the pandemic,” he said. “Luckily he came to America for some other stuff, and we connected. He’s my brother for real, we both Nigerians” he added.

Trilly is currently in a process for progress, and he’s about to breakthrough with his new Davido—assisted triumphant record.