By Aminu Garko/Minna

Seven ladies have died in Niger State from suspected generator fumes, the Niger State Police Command said on Saturday.

The tragedy happened at Rijau town, headquarters of Rijau Local Government Area of the state on Friday night.

Mr Adamu Usman, Commissioner of Police told the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna, that Alhaji Mohammed Bello, the district head of Rijau reported the incident at Rijau, Divisional police office.





Usman, said on July 31, at about 0815 hours one Alhaji Mohammed Bello reported that he discovered seven female bodies inside Afrash Beauty Saloon located along Bawa Rijau road.

“Primary investigation revealed that the ladies slept inside the saloon shop with the generator on.

“We have successfully removed the corpses to General Hospital Tunga Magaji for autopsy, while the case is under investigation”,Usman said.

The Commissioner of police advised residents to always adopt proactive security measures while using generators to aviod unnecessary loss of lives and property.