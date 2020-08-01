By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwatope Savage on Friday night left an inspiring prayer quote for her fans.

The “dangerous love” crooner urged her followers to appreciate the good things that God has done for them.

She wrote on Instagram “there is one thing you are praying for that seems like would change your life.





”While you wait on that blessing from God, tonight I ask that you think of 7 things he has blessed you with for example a sound mind, roof over your head, being alive etc

”Thank Him for those things. We must learn to be thankful so the devil does not rob of our happiness and contentment in the present moment while we wait on yet another blessing.