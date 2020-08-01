Popular Nigerian artiste Skales is out with the video of his “Badman Love“ record produced by Kezzi and directed by Stanz Visuals.
The song is off his June 2020 “Healing Process” EP, which portrays the typical love story of love at first sight.
