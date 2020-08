Anna Ebiere Banner, former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, who represented Nigeria at the 2013 Miss World pageant has shared pictures from a photo session with her baby girl.

Banner and Nigerian high life singer Flavour are parents to Sofia who just turned 5. The mom of one captioned the photos:

‘MY SOFIA IS 5!

I CANT KEEP CALM!!!

HONESTLY, IM SPEECHLESS AND EXTREMELY OVERWHELMED BY GODS GRACE AND GLORY IN MY DAUGHTER’S LIFE.

MY HEAVENLY CHILD OF GRACE!

THANK YOU JESUS FOR SUCH A BLESSING IN HUMAN FORM.

I LOVE YOU, MY FOREVER HEARTBEAT 💗

HAPPY 5TH BIRTHDAY TO MY BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER, SOFIA.

YOU SHALL CONTINUE TO GROW IN GOD’S LOVE AND GRACE🙏🏻💘’





Photos: eleanorgoodeyphotography