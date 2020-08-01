Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has been dumped by two family members, who have chosen to team up with rival Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The family members are Osaro Obaseki and Victor Obaseki. They are both cousins of the Edo governor.

Victor Obaseki, who spoke at the meeting with Ize-Iyamu in Benin, admitted that although Godwin Obaseki is a kin, he won’t be getting the support of the family.

“I am here today in the company of my cousins to support Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.





“Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, the executive governor, is our cousin.

“Generally, the Obasekis have their own way of doing things; we are a different branch of faith, we are supporting our brother, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu with unalloyed support fully for him.

“I have supported him before, and I would continue to support him, we would do all our campaigns for him without let or hindrance, fully from the bottom of our hearts.”

On his part, Ize-Iyamu expressed his delight at the support of the Obaseki family, stressing that this serves as a confirmation of the poor administration that Obaseki has given to Edo state in the past four years.

He said: “Let me thank you for the endorsement. I have known some of you for many years and I am very happy that politics has not strained our relationship.

“It is true as Osaro said that far away in New York, I had the opportunity of meeting with him and other Edolites, where I shared my ambition.

Osaro has been a good gentleman and humble man, and has always declared his support.”

Governor Godwin Obaseki is running for re-election on the PDP platform.

The election will hold on 19 September.