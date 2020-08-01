By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria has recorded a massive drop in Coronavirus infections as the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, recorded a spike again for the third day.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, released 386 new infections on Saturday, with Abuja, ramping up 130 fresh cases, while Lagos has continued to record drop in cases.

For third consecutive day, Abuja has kept Lagos in second position.





On Thursday, the FCT ramps up 96 cases to beat Lagos which had 89 cases; on Friday, Abuja raked in 93 cases, with Lagos recording 78 cases, but on Saturday, Abuja recorded a spike of 130 new cases, with Lagos recording 65 new cases.

Also, Nigeria’s 386 new cases on Saturday represents a serious drop in infections since the last three weeks.

Last Thursday, the nation recorded 481 cases, which dropped to 462 on Friday and further dropped to 386 on Saturday.

“On the 1st of August 2020, 386 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. Till date, 43,537 cases have been confirmed, 20,087 cases have been discharged and 883 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 386 new cases are reported from 18 states- FCT (130), Lagos (65), Ondo (37), Osun (29), Plateau (23), Rivers (15), Enugu (14), Nasarawa (12), Bayelsa (11), Ebonyi (11), Ekiti (9), Oyo (8), Edo (8), Abia (6), Ogun (3), Katsina (3), Imo (1), Adamawa (1),” the NCDC said.

How they Stand

FCT-130

Lagos-65

Ondo-37

Osun-29

Plateau-23

Rivers-15

Enugu-14

Nasarawa-12

Bayelsa-11

Ebonyi-11

Ekiti-9

Oyo-8

Edo-8

Abia-6

Ogun-3

Katsina-3

Imo-1

Adamawa-1