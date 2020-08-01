By Abankula

Ibom Air has received its 5th Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft, the second of the two additional aircraft purchased in Dec. 2019.

The aircraft, with registration number 5N-BXO, arrived Lagos on Saturday from Calgary, Canada at 00:05 a.m local time.

The plane arrived just two months after the fourth Bombardier, a six year-old plane was received.





Marked 5N-BXP, the fourth Bombardier made its maiden commercial flight in May 2014.

Thus, Ibom Air continues to operate the lowest average fleet age amongst Nigeria’s airlines.

This fleet strategy is in line with the airline’s vision to be a world-class African regional airline.

“A key benefit of Ibom Air’s very modern fleet of Bombardier CRJ 900 aircraft is that they all come fitted with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters.

“HEPA filters are high-intensity filters that do not just filter dust, but effectively capture greater than 99% of the airborne microbes in the filtered air, including microscopic particles such as bacteria and viruses.

“Cabin air in HEPA equipped aircraft generally pass through the filters 20-30 times per hour, removing contaminants and greatly enhancing the quality of air in the cabin”, the airline said on its website in May.

Ibom Air commenced operations on 7 June 2019 when a Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft marked Ibom Air took off from Akwa Ibom International Airport, Uyo, with government officials on board.

It landed at Muritala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Akwa Ibom is the first Nigerian state to own an airline.