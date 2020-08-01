Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2020 Edo Governorship Election, on Saturday in Benin congratulated striker Victor Osimhen on his record deal with Italian club side Napoli.

Osimhen, who hails from Edo, is the Serie A club’s latest addition following the completion of a deal reported to be worth over 70 million euros.

It is a feat which makes him the club’s record signing and possibly Africa’s most expensive football player.

Ize-Iyamu, in his congratulatory message, described the move as a deserving success for the player.





“This is a talented and hardworking Victor Osimhen who stopped at nothing to make his dreams come true.

“In Victor Osimhen we find the deep well of strength and single-minded devotion that is symbolic of the Edo character.

“These and more are the qualities that propelled the young talent into limelight. And if there is better news, it is that from his example, we can draw and get convinced that such excellent qualities are deposited in us all.”

Ize-Iyamu, however, urged Osimhen to remain focused and set new records at his new club, while also praying to God to grant him a long, fruitful, and injury-free football career.