YBNL label star singer-songwriter Fireboy DML comes through with the official music video of his new joint entitled, “Eli.”
The video to the Pheelz-produced record was shot and directed by the highly-rated Clarance Peters for Capital Dreams Pictures.
Sing to the lyrics below…
She got me like Jah Eli Jah
She dey cause wahala for area
Someone come save me
Save me from Delilah
Save me from Delilah
Jah Eli Jah She dey cause wahala for area
Someone come save me Save me from Delilah
Save me from Delilah
