YBNL label star singer-songwriter Fireboy DML comes through with the official music video of his new joint entitled, “Eli.”

The video to the Pheelz-produced record was shot and directed by the highly-rated Clarance Peters for Capital Dreams Pictures.

Sing to the lyrics below…





She got me like Jah Eli Jah

She dey cause wahala for area

Someone come save me

Save me from Delilah

