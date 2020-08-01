Ethiopia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 17,530 after 915 new COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed on Friday.

The figure is so far the highest daily increase in the country.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Health, in a statement issued on Friday, revealed that from a total of 8,957 medical tests that were conducted within the last 24 hours, some 915 of them tested positive for COVID-19.

Eleven more patients succumbed to illnesses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 274, according to the ministry.





The ministry further said 6,950 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 had so far recovered, including 187 in the last 24 hours period.

According to the Ethiopian Ministry of Health, a total of 10,304 COVID-19 patients are still undergoing medical treatment, out of which 138 are in severe condition.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation with about 107 million people, confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 13.

It has so far conducted some 422,354 COVID-19 medical tests, according to the ministry.