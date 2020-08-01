President Muhammadu Buhari has given an assurance to Olumide Akpata, the new president of Nigerian Bar Association of his administration’s cooperation.

He said the cooperation will enable them address the broad range of challenges and opportunities facing the legal profession and the country.

Buhari said this in a congratulatory message to Akpata.

Akpata was elected with a huge majority at the weekened to become the 30th President of the NBA.





He defeated two senior lawyers, Ajibade and Julius Dele Adesina.

Buhari, in the statement by media adviser Femi Adeshina, wished Akpata every success in the new position.

Buhari hoped Akpata will lead Nigerian lawyers to chart a path of professional development and fulfilment.

“President Buhari trusts that Mr Akpata’s vast knowledge and experience in litigation, corporate world and engaging with government at different levels, will greatly benefit the Bar and indeed all Nigerians, who look up to the learned fellows as crucial stakeholders in a modern democracy”, Adesina wrote.