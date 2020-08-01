By Taiwo Okanlawon

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated the former Minister of Health, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

Prince Adelusi-Adeluyi, born on the 2nd of August 2, 1940, is the founder and Chairman of Juli Plc, the first indigenously promoted company quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Buhari in letter issued by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to President on Media and Publicity, commended Adelusi-Adeluyi for inspiring the younger generation with his achievements.





In the personally signed letter, the President described Adelusi-Adeluyi as an accomplished pharmacist, lawyer and boardroom player.

“It gives me immense pleasure to rejoice with you as you attain the milestone age of 80 in sound mind and good health,” the letter reads.

“Your life is one signposted by many achievements, which undoubtedly inspire the younger generation to noble ideals.

“Your imprints are clearly left on the sands of time, and these include: Founder and Chairman of Juli Plc, first indigenous company quoted on the Nigeria Stock Exchange; former Minister of Health; past Chairman of Oodua Investment Ltd; Distinguished Fellow, Institute of Directors; Fellow, Institute of Management; Fellow, West Africa Post Graduate College; and pioneer President, Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy.

“As an accomplished pharmacist, lawyer and key player in many private sector organizations, you are on the Governing Council and past president of the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies; first District Governor of Rotary International, District 9110, Nigeria; and Chairman of MTN Foundation. You received national awards of MFR in 1986 and OFR in 2002.

“At 80, as you are celebrated by family, friends, associates and professional colleagues from far and near, I wish you longer life, greater strength, and more salutary impact on our country, and across all walks of life.”