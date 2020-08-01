An unidentified British MP and former minister was arrested on Saturday after police received allegations of rape, sexual assault and coercive control.

Daily Mail said the lawmaker is a member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s conservative party.

A woman in her twenties reported to police she had been assaulted and forced to have sex, the Sunday Times reported.

The woman was a former parliamentary employee, it said.





London’s Metropolitan Police said it had received on Friday allegations relating to four separate incidents between July 2019 and January 2020.

“A man in his 50s was arrested on Saturday, 1 August on suspicion of rape and is currently in custody in an east London police station,” the police statement said.

Police did not confirm any further details about the arrested man’s identity or occupation.