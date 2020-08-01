By Taiwo Okanlawon

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state has tested negative for COVID-19, after spending less than two weeks in isolation.

Fayemi had joined the league of Nigerian VIPs infected by the coronavirus, after testing positive on the 22nd of July.

The former Minister of Solid Minerals Development has now recovered after spending 11 days in isolation.





He broke the pleasant news on Twitter on Saturday, saying his COVID-19 repeat test came back negative.

“After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my CoviD 19 repeat test came back negative. My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team and all well wishers for the prayers and solidarity. We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic. JKF.”

