By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Arsenal have beaten Chelsea 2-1 to win the 2020 English FA Cup and thus qualified for Europa League.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was Arsenal’s hero again, as his brace won the match for them, just as he did against Manchester City.

Chelsea opened scoring on 5th minute from Christian Pulisic.





It was a superb work from Olivier Giroud, who played a vital role in the build-up. He squared it to Christian Pulisic, who beats Emiliano Martinez with a brilliant shot into the bottom left corner.

Arsenal got a penalty on 28th minute after VAR ruled so.

Aubameyang won the battle of wills and sent an unstoppable penalty past Wilfredo Caballero into right side of the goal to restore parity.

On 67th minute, Aubameyang scored his brace to win it for Arsenal.

He collected a pass and from inside the box, he lifted the ball over Wilfredo Caballero, who was off his line for a great finish.

Arsenal, which failed to qualify for the the Champions League and Europa League needed to win the FA Cup to zoom into Europa championship.