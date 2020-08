Former 2018 Big Brother Naija housemate, content creator, Fashion and Beauty Influencer Abiri Oluwabusayomi aka Koko by Khloe has a new look.

The media personality cut her hair and dyed it to gold. The look is actually very pretty on her melanin beautiful skin.

Captioning her post, she said ‘They been sleeping on me , but they claiming they woke🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️’