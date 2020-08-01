Katrina and Praise

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija 2020 housemates, Praise and Katrina aka Ka3na were on Friday night caught between the sheets.

The camera showed the two housemates who are not love birds getting intimate, after a truth or dare game on Friday.

Ka3na or Kate Jones, who is married to a 64-year-old man, was spotted counting condoms in the house before engaging in the act.

Katrina and Praise after the act


She had claimed that she was not attracted to young guys but was caught on camera having passionate sex with Praise who is engaged and has a son.

Praise Nelson and Ka3na are the first lockdown housemates to be caught in the act.

See how Nigerians are reacting to the news;