By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija 2020 housemates, Praise and Ka3na were on Friday night caught having sex.

The two housemates who are not love birds were caught having sex after a truth or dare game on Friday.

Ka3na, who is married to a 64-year-old man, was spotted counting condoms in the house before engaging in the act.





She had claimed that she was not attracted to young guys but was caught on camera having passionate sex with Praise who is engaged and has a son.

Praise and Ka3na are the first lockdown housemates to be caught in the act.

