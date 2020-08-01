Juju music maestro, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey says he is set to remarry very soon.

Obey, who lost his wife in 2011, said he would soon get married, but not to a younger woman.

In an interview with the Nation, he said the companionship of a wife is a good thing and not against God’s rule.

“So, I am here, I can marry at any time; not just for the sake of marriage as it is, but for the sake of companionship, because what else do I want?





“I have children, grandchildren and even great grandchildren. So I have been blessed. It is not like I am looking for a wife that would conceive babies. As long as I still have life, you will hear when the time for marriage comes.”

Obey added that he would never marry a young lady at his age, but that he would marry a woman who is 60 years and above.

“Marry a young lady? It’s a foolish old man that will say he wants to marry a young lady. The young lady has just started her life and definitely is virile and strong.

“Someone like me should be thinking of a woman who is 60 or above. And when I do it soon, everyone will know,” he said.

According to him, he still missed his first wife and that he had seen her in his dreams so many times.