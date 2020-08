Arsenal and Chelsea have both released their team list for the FA Cup final, taking place at Wembley at 17:30 today.

Arsenal is not featuring mid-fielder Mesut Ozil:



Here is the Chelsea squad:





Today’s final is Arsenal’s 21st. They have won the competition 13 times, more than any other side.

Chelsea have won the FA Cup seven times out of nine appearances in the final.

The referee is Anthony Taylor.