Popular bureau de change CEO, Ismaila Mustapha known as Mompha visited Adedamola Adewale aka Adeherself at her house in Lagos.

PM news recalls that Adeherself recently regained her freedom from EFCC. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had earlier arrested her and two others for their involvement in internet fraud.

Mompha who posted the video on his official Instagram story, wrote that it was nice to see her.

In the video, Adeherself excitedly hugged Mompha while on her knees.





She said; “Oh my God, Guys Mompha is in my house”.