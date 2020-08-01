More than 25,000 Americans died in July as COVID-19 cases doubled in 19 states during the month, according to official figures.

The rising cases have dealt a crushing blow to hopes of quickly reopening the economy.

According to a Reuters tally, the United States recorded 1.87 million new cases in July, bringing total infections to 4.5 million for an increase of 69%.

Deaths in July rose 20% to nearly 154,000 total.





The biggest increases in July were in Florida, with over 310,000 new cases, followed by California and Texas with about 260,000 each. All three states saw cases double in June.

Cases also more than doubled in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia, according to the tally.

Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York had the lowest increases, with cases rising 8% or less.

The United States shattered single-day global records when it reported over 77,000 new cases on July 16.

During July, 33 out of the 50 U.S. states had one-day record increases in cases and 19 set records for their rise in deaths in 24 hours, according to a Reuters tally.