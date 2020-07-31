Baga is still occupied by Boko Haram, despite the claims by military, Borno Governor Zulum has learnt to his disappointment.

He was on a mercy mission to Monguno and Baga when his convoy ran into an ambush by Boko Haram in Baga.

The convoy came under heavy fire, but luckily Zulum and his entourage survived.

In trending video, an angry Zulum confronted the military commander in Mile 4, whose duty is to make Baga free of the Boko Haram hoodlums.





Watch the encounter:

“The army has been here for over one year now.

“There are 1,181 soldiers here;

“If you cannot take over Baga which is less than 5 km from your base, then we should forget about Baga.

“I will inform the Chief of Army Staff to redeploy the men to other places that they can be useful,” Zulum said.

The governor further questioned the authenticity of the army’s position that Boko Haram insurgents have been neutralised in the state.

“You said there is no Boko Haram here, then who attacked us,” Zulum questioned.