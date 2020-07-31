The United States of America has expanded the scope of its metals sanctions on Iran with the addition of 22 specific materials “connected to its nuclear, military or ballistic missile programmes.”

Announcing this in a statement on Thursday evening, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo warned against the transfer of the identified metals to and from Iran.

He said Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile and military programmes were “a grave threat to international peace and security.”

“To address these threats, I am announcing a major expansion of the scope of State Department-administered Iran metals-related sanctions.





“Today, the State Department is identifying 22 specific materials used in connection with Iran’s nuclear, military or ballistic missile programs.

“Those who knowingly transfer such materials to Iran are now sanctionable pursuant to Section 1245 of the Iranian Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act,” Pompeo said.

Meanwhile, the additional 22 metals include different alloys of aluminium, copper, steel and aluminium powder with purity above 98 percent.