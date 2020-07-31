By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has joined Napoli on a big money deal from Lille.

Osimhen who scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for the Ligue 1 side in the 2019-20 season moves to Naples in a deal reported to be worth €50 million (£45million/$59million).

The 21-year-old had been linked with several top European clubs following his impressive goal scoring season, including Arsenal and Liverpool.





He is expected to lead Napoli’s attack next season, as they look to return to the Champions League having missed out this year.

Napoli finished seventh in Serie A, although they have guaranteed qualification for the Europa League group stage by winning the Coppa Italia.