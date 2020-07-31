Popular Nigerian actress Stella Damasus is grateful to God for her husband Daniel Ademinokan who added another year today.

The mum of two beautiful girls and 42 year old actor said her husband is selfless, caring and a blessing in her life, while he also makes her feel special everyday.

Stella was married to her first husband, Jaiye Aboderin, at 21 in 1999 and had two daughters before Jaiye died in 2004. She remarried in 2007 to Emeka Nzeribe and the union lasted seven months before a mutual agreement to divorce.

Damasus in 2011, became known with multiple award-winning Nollywood producer and director Daniel Ademinokan; the couple went public with their marriage in 2014.





‘It’s my husband’s birthday and I am grateful to God for such a special gift. @dabishop007 you are an amazing and exceptional husband and father. You have been a blessing in my life, a teacher, a friend and my pastor. I love you so so much boo. Thank you for making me feel special every single day. Thank you for being so selfless and caring. May God grant your heart desires and give you long life in Jesus name. #hbd #hubby’ she wrote, in celebration of her hubby’s birthday.