The Police Command in Rivers said it has detained one of its officers accused of raping a 23-year-old widow.

The command’s spokesman, Mr Nnamdi Omoni, made this known in Port Harcourt on Friday.

He said that the command had launched a full investigation into the rape allegation by inviting the victim and the Police officer and his team during the incident.

“The parties have provided useful statements to investigators.





“They were invited on Thursday and the matter is being investigated by detectives at the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

“The officer was detained immediately after giving his statement.

“We assure members of the public that justice would be served at the conclusion of our investigation,” Omoni said.

However, the Police Inspector and the widow gave different accounts of what transpired between them.

The widow alleged that the Inspector identified as Peter Ibah, raped her repeatedly after he arrested her for not wearing a face mask.

She said the officer was on a stop-and-search duty when they met at a checkpoint in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers.

The mother of two children claimed that the Inspector later took her to a Hotel in Bori, Rivers, and forcefully had sex with her without her consent.

She said that on arriving at the hotel, “the officer dragged down my trouser and had his way despite my resistance.

“Later in the morning, he did it again and asked me to give him my phone number. I was helpless and afraid because we were alone,” the widow alleged.

However, Inspector Peter Ibah denied raping the 23 year old widow. He said there was no resistance from her.

He said, “She even asked the girls in the hotel to give her charger to charge her phone but they said they don’t have. I was on stop-and-search duty when I saw her. She went to drop her children and came back. She was comfortable with me.

“While we were together, she had her bath and came to lay on the bed waiting for me. The girls in the hotel and the cleaners were there. There was no problem.”

He said he transferred N2,000 to her after the sex and gave her another N2,000 for her transport.